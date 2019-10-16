Kate Beckinsale Video Leaves Fans Completely Baffled After Posting ‘Scary’ Flexibility Video

Forget Beckham — Kate Beckinsale‘s 3.4 million Instagram followers want to know how to Bend It Like Beckinsale after she posted a jaw-dropping video showcasing her flexibility. In the clip, she lies on a bench at a gym while her personal trainer stretches her right leg in directions that plenty of fans called “scary” in the comments of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Oct 11, 2019 at 3:36pm PDT

First, her trainer, Brad Siskind, stretched her leg up toward her head until it was nearly directly aligned with her left leg. After stretching it at a few other angles, he said something to the 46-year-old that made her laugh and walked away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Brad Siskind] and I and his little towels are running off to join the circus,” Beckinsale captioned the video.

“Champ,” commented hair stylist Priscilla Valles.

“I knew it was a fake leg this whole time! I finally have the evidence I need. You will be hearing from my lawyer very soon,” wrote comedian Moses Storm.

“Ok gumbo!” said Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

“Stretch!!!!” wrote Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox.

“Are people supposed to bend like that?” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow. Impressive but also a tad scary,” another said.

Beckinsale frequently shares updates to social media and is no stranger to sharing a little snark to trolls who unnecessarily criticize her, especially when it comes to her appearance. Recently, she clapped back at one Instagram user who called her an “older lady” who dresses “like a teenager.”

“haha [oh my God] you’re a hoot can we hang out,” Beckinsale responded sarcastically, earning praise from her followers.

She returned to Instagram in March after taking an extended break from social media following her breakup with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. She returned with her signature sense of humor by posting a photo of herself fin business attire and standing in front of a plant.

“Back to business. Also his is not a plant it is a painfully attached tail,” she wrote at the time.

Beckinsale and Davidson made headlines throughout their brief relationship, with the comedian defending their 20-year age gap while on SNL.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us,” he said during a Weekend Update segment in March. “But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky / Stringer / Getty