Are Kate Beckinsale And Jon Hamm Dating?

Jon Hamm is recently single and is not really enjoying the life. “It sucks,” he moaned in an interview with InStyle. The Mad Men actor split from actress Jennifer Westfeldt in 2015 after 18 years together, and now it looks like he may have moved on.

At a screening event for the movie Baby Driver at the London Hotel in Hollywood on Wednesday, the 46-year-old actor was spotted “flirting” with Kate Beckinsale and wouldn’t leave her side.

An onlooker told the New York Post Page Six column, “They were flirting and he kept going back to her all night. It was like he couldn’t leave her.”

The insider added, “She had a friend with her, but they were kind of ignoring her and just talking to each other. He was leaning in to talk . . . [Kate] was laughing and giggling.”

This relationship could be possible as both Kate and Jon are single. Kate, who has 18-year-old daughter Lily with ex-partner Michael Sheen, split from her husband Len Wiseman in November 2015.

Kate is known for the close friendship she has retained with Michael, and recently admitted he will always be “family” to her.

The actors were not pictured together, rather, she was seen posing with Edgar Wright and Jamie Foxx. While he posed with his arm around Mark Hamill.

Sex,action,money and drugs Also @edgar_wright’s @babydrivermovie is so good and everyone is brilliant in it #johnhamm #anselelgort #jamiefoxx #lilyjames #eizagonzalez #kevinspacey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

A post shared by 🔹Longstocking 🔹 (@d_longstocking) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

The synopsis for Baby Driver reads: “After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.”

The film is directed by Wright and the event was hosted by Star Wars vet JJ Abrams.

Also at the event were Sacha Baron Cohen, Ava DuVernay, Jack Black and Jon Favreau.

