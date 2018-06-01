A History of the Kardashian vs. Jenner Family Feud

It’s no secret that the Kardashian and Jenner parts of the KarJenner family have had a complicated relationship over the years.

Whether the schism be between Caitlyn Jenner‘s older kids and daughters with Kris Jenner, Kendall and Kylie, or between the famous Kardashian kids and their low-key step-siblings, there’s more than enough drama to go around.

Currently, the mixed family is hitting a bit of a rough spot, with Caitlyn revealing she has yet to visit Khloé Kardashian after the birth of her baby True, Brody Jenner admitting he never even knew sister Kylie Jenner was pregnant, or Caitlyn’s memoir losing her the support of her Kardashian kids. It can all get a bit “Konfusing,” honestly.

So how did this all come to be? Keep scrolling to learn everything about the clashing of these two families.

Distant Dad

Caitlyn Jenner has a complicated relationship with her kids, admitting to being an absent father figure in her older children’s lives while growing up.

Father to daughter Cassandra Marino and son Burt — whom she shares with ex-wife Chrystie Jenner — and sons Brandon and Brody — whom she shares with ex Linda Thompson — Caitlyn has been opened about her struggle with depression due to her battle with her gender identity.

“The first thing I thought was just like, ‘It finally makes sense,’” Brody told host Diane Sawyer in April 2017 of learning about his dad being transgender.

Meeting Kris Kardashian

After divorcing Chrystie Jenner and Linda Thompson, Caitlyn met Kris and the two got married almost immediately following her divorce from husband Robert Kardashian.

“I fell in love with him 150 percent,” Kris said in a 2017 interview with Lenny Letter.

During the transition, Brody was hesitant to trust his new stepmother. “The tension was real as far as growing up not knowing her intentions, who she is,” he admitted to the New York Daily News. “There was obviously just drama between the family and parents.”

Kris, already mom to daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé, and son Robert, would go on to have daughters Kylie and Kendall with Caitlyn.

Double standards

In a 2013 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Brody confronted his dad about his own childhood, mentioning how the Olympian was more hands-on with Kendall and Kylie than he was with Brody and his older siblings.

“It’s interesting to watch how you are with the girls,” Brody said. “Because it’s like something I’m not really used to. You weren’t around since I was a kid …” But Caitlyn interrupted him, saying it was “not the time to talk about it” and Brody didn’t bring it back up on camera.

Signs of improvement

Brody did eventually repair his relationship with stepmother Kris, he revealed on the show after Caitlyn and Kris decided to separate in 2013.

“Kris and I have had some very deep, long conversations, and we actually really got to know each other, and so we’re all good now,” he shared.

Wedding drama

When Brody’s half-sister Kim married Kanye West in a stunning 2014 wedding, Kim did invite him, but didn’t give his model girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter a plus-one to the nuptials.

“He asked to bring, you know, his girlfriends and I said no,” Kim said in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Brody skipped the celebration altogether as a result and deejayed a party in Chicago instead.

Transitions

During a 2016 episode of I Am Cait, Caitlyn had a candid conversation with ex-wife Kris about the last years of their marriage before she began transitioning in 2015.

“I think over the last couple of years, you were frustrated with me. I was frustrated with myself,” said Caitlyn. “I just want to apologize for a lot of the times the way I acted. It didn’t have to be that way. I think going forward from here, I would always want you in my life.”

Kris agreed and said she was touched by the sentiment.

“That’s everything. That’s why I’m here. I came to check up on you. I still love you, and the kids still adore you,” said Kris.

The Secrets of My LIfe

In 2017, Caitlyn released a memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which promised readers a look at her life and transition.

However, the contents of the books didn’t sit well with the Kardashian family, especially what their dad had said about her marriage to their mom within the book.

Caitlyn, who called herself a “punching bag” throughout her marriage to Kris, also claimed that her ex-wife had been “hoarding” money for years.

“If you turn on my mom and you continue to bash us, I can’t — even for the sake of my sisters — spend time with someone who doesn’t care about my mother,” Kim said during Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “Like enough already.”

In January 2018, Kim revealed that she since hadn’t spoken to Caitlyn.

Keeping it Chill

Kendall has been open about her connection with her dad’s side of the family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, citing their similar “chill” personalities.

In 2018, however, a source told PEOPLE that Kendall, Kylie and Brody had drifted apart, but not due to any kind of fight.

“They’re just not that close. They were a lot closer when the girls were younger and before the show blew up and things got so crazy for them,” the insider said. “Initially [Brody] was on the show but then he didn’t want to go in that direction, so they started spending less time together. … They do love him and Kendall’s also supported him deejaying at events. There are no bad feelings on their end, but they’ve definitely grown apart over the years.”

Brody’s Wedding

Brody’s wedding to longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, scheduled for May 2018, brought a lot of the current family dynamics to light.

While Caitlyn did attend the bridal shower in April 2018, TMZ reported in May that she would not be attending the couple’s wedding. A source close to the family told PEOPLE that Caitlyn “has work commitments that have been set up for months and couldn’t be changed in the end.” Nevertheless, the source said “everything is good” between she and son Brody, adding that Caitlyn “will be throwing a big party for them when the newlyweds return to town.”



As for Kendall and Kylie? Brody told PEOPLE they never even RSVP’d.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” Brody said. “We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” he added. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”