'Botched' Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Slams Ozempic Shaming

Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow has come out swinging against those who've been Ozempic shaming. In a new interview with E! News, Dubrow and his costar, Dr. Paul Nassif, opened up about how it can be harmful to slam those who take the weight loss injection. "People have to stop making people feel bad about being on these drugs," Dubrow told the outlet `in an exclusive interview. "Stop Ozempic shaming because it's not nice."

Addressing how little is known about the effects of the drug, Dubrow continued, "It's dangerous because people aren't talking about the side effects. And the problem with Ozempic shaming is that people won't admit to this, so they're not able to teach other people their experience with it." Elaborating, he explained, "If you go on these Ozempic-type drugs and you drink too much, particularly as the dose goes up every four weeks, people who have an innocent amount of alcohol-maybe the two drinks you'd have on a Saturday night-are in the hospital. This is happening all the time and we're not talking about it."

Nassif added, "When it comes to weight loss drugs, there's always going to be a risk." Dubrow went on to note that Ozempic isn't going away anytime soon. "It's here to stay," he said. "This is the new Botox and it's for obesity instead of wrinkles."

The conversation around Ozempic has heated up lately, with many celebrities offering their thoughts on the topic. Back in June, Amy Schumer appeared in Watch What Happens Live and shared her opinion on Ozempic users attempts to downplay their usage. "Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions,'" she told host Andy Cohen. "Like, shut the f— up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop."

Schumer then added, "Be real with people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo." The comedian also confessed that she was "immediately invested" in Ozempic when she learned about it in 2022, but clarified that it was not "livable" for her to take the drug, as it hindered impacted her life severely, such as hindering her time with her 4-year-old son, Gene. "I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," she recalled. "I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]."