Kardashian Family’s Alleged Reaction to Tristan Thompson’s Hookup With Jordyn Woods Revealed

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly “furious” after finding out about Tristan Thompson‘s alleged affair with model Jordyn Woods.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly called it quits from her Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend after finding out he was getting intimate with Woods—Kylie Jenner’s best friend—during a private party at his Los Angeles home.

“Khloé found out yesterday about Tristan and Jordyn,” a source told PEOPLE Tuesday.

“The whole family is furious,” they added. “They were blindsided.”

Another source told the outlet that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is especially upset with Woods, saying that they are “beyond angry and disgusted” with her.

TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked broke the news Tuesday that Kardashian and Thompson has split after he was unfaithful with Woods, who has also modeled for Kardashian’s clothing brand Good American.

Despite not issuing an official statement on the subject, Kardashian responded to the reports Tuesday afternoon, one day after finding out of her boyfriend’s infidelity.

The reality star responded to Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram post about the soil, by posting eight mouth talking emojis. Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq also commented on the post, writing in capital letters, “STRONG FACTS,” and big sister Kim Kardashian liked the post.

Thompson also broke his silence Tuesday on the scandal, denying the report by simply tweeting “FAKE NEWS.” The post, however, has since been deleted.

The outlet reports another source had seen Thompson making out with another guest at a house party Sunday, though they did not know if that person was Woods. They added that Kardashian heard about his behavior but didn’t seem upset and is staying focused on raising 10-month-old baby True.

“Khloé has acted like she is single for a while. She is focused on herself, her daughter and their life in L.A. She isn’t spending time with Tristan. She doesn’t act like she is planning a future with him. All because she can’t trust him,” the source explained. “She constantly hears rumors of inappropriate behavior when it comes to Tristan. She as recently as this weekend heard that he was being inappropriate.”

The new scandal comes nearly a year since videos leaked of the basketball player getting close to other women, just days before Khloé gave birth to True. The couple seemed to weather the storm of the first scandal, though breakup rumors clouded their relationship.

The pair has not been photographed together since Jan. 14, when they stepped out to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood following the Cavaliers’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers.