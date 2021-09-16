Kanye West Weighs in on Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian’s All-Black Met Gala Outfit

Kanye West may not have attended the 2021 Met Gala with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, but that isn’t stopping him from showing his support for her buzzed-about red carpet ensemble. As she stepped out onto the red carpet Monday evening, Kardashian donned a head-to-toe all-black outfit from luxury fashion house Balenciaga, with the ensemble’s designer, Demna Gvasalia, similarly dressed in all back by her side.

Days after that jaw-dropping red carpet walk, West took to social media with a subtle show of support for his estranged wife, whom he split from in February after six years of marriage. In just his second post on his Instagram account since it was wiped clean amid the release of Donda, the “Touch the Sky” artist shared two photos of Kardashian in her Met Gala look, which completely obscured her face. While West did not tag Kardashain in the post — he recently unfollowed her on social media — he did provide a limited caption consisting of just a goat emoji, possibly a nod to Kardashian being the “greatest of all time” in his eyes.

As the 2021 Met Gala red carpet kicked off Monday night at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kardashian caught plenty of attention for her statement-making Balenciaga look. While the Met Gala is traditionally dubbed the biggest night of fashion, the look had many on social media making some hilarious comparisons to everything from a dementor from Harry Potter to the “women bathroom sign.” As the memes continued to pour in, Kardashian took to social media to defend her outfit and how it tied into the night’s theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

“What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!,” she questioned in a social media post. The post included several images from the Met Gala red carpet, as well as behind-the-scenes photos from the night. Kardashian has also since re-shared several social media posts applauding the look to her Instagram Story.

According to a source who spoke to E! News, Kardashain’s all-black look was inspired by West, who was the one to introduce Kardashian to Balenciaga. The source said the musician was “instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga” and explained, “this look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her… Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art. It’s the ultimate confidence.”