‘The Pitt’ Star Isa Briones Reprimands Fans in Pointed Message: ‘Y’all Are Pissin’ Me Off’

Isa Briones is once again issuing a reminder on theater etiquette to The Pitt fans showing up to see her perform in Broadway’s Just In Time.

The actress, best known for playing Dr. Trinity Santos on HBO’s hit medical drama, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to call out rude audience members who had been yelling out at her during the show.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 1: Isa Briones performs as “Connie Francis” during the curtain call for “Just in Time” on Broadway at The Circle in the Square Theatre on April 1, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

“HEY HEY HEY” Briones wrote. “Once again, Broadway is not a circus. Do not yell whatever you want at the performers.”

Briones, who joined the production in April playing 1950s starlet Connie Francis, added, “Yelling ‘when are you going to finish your charts’ before I sing ‘Who’s Sorry Now?’ is f—ing disrespectful to the performers onstage and your fellow audience members.”

“Y’all are pissin’ me off,” she concluded. “Love and light and please remember you are occupying shared spaces and watching art.”

Briones, who previously made her Broadway debut in 2024 as Eurydice in Hadestown, previously reprimanded audience members earlier this year for their behavior during Just In Time.

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“Some people need to brush up on theatre etiquette, and just person in the world etiquette in general,” the actress wrote in an April 12 post. “Do not talk to the performers while they are performing on stage (unless you have been asked to).”

“And don’t talk to me on stage and call me Dr. Santos. I’m not Dr. Santos. I’m not even Connie Francis,” she continued. “I am Isa Briones, one of the actors in the show you have paid to enjoy. So watch it respectfully. You are not a kid at Disneyland. You are an adult man at a Broadway show. Act like it.”

Just In Time, which also stars two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan, tells the story of Bobby Darin, “the legendary singer whose short but remarkable journey took him from teen idol to global sensation,” as per the production.