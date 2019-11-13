Kanye West Set to Appear at Joel Osteen’s Sunday Service

Kanye West will be making a Sunday appearance with Joel Osteen in front of the roughly 50,000 members of his congregation and over 10 million viewers this coming weekend inside the famous Lakewood megachurch in Houston. According to Khou.com, West was extended an invite by Osteen, someone who he’s become good friends with, to attend a service and it seems as though West said yes.

The rapper, who just released gospel album Jesus Is King last month, is set to appear on Nov. 17 for a 20-30 minute interview with Pastor Osteen. West, who typically doesn’t travel anywhere on Sunday’s without his choir, will have them attend as well and are set to perform during a nice service that same day.

The rapper started his own Sunday Service a year ago and has been hosting a crowd on his own property in Calabasas, California. After the growing popularity, West started traveling to different cities in the U.S. with his choir to perform in front of large crowds of people on streets, churches and festivals.

While West put out a Gospel album, it seems a though it will be a permanent thing because he has allegedly said goodbye to rap music for good. According to Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive, “Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music, only Gospel from here on out.” He may be done with rap music but he did use his former albums as inspiration for the beats of Jesus Is King.

“It was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family,” Kardashian said on The View of his Sunday Service, which is a hybrid of concert and religious service. “He has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ … For the most part, it’s just a musical ministry. [Kanye] doesn’t have his 501 (c) (3) yet to make it an official church, but it is for God and it is a Christian church. It started off healing for him and now it’s become something that he really wants to share for everybody else.”

A lot of people have weighed in with their thoughts on his quick change in genres, including Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson — someone well-known for their Christian values.

“I mean, anybody who gets a hold of the gospel and radically changes their life, I’m gonna celebrate that all day long,” she said in a YouTube video before speaking to the Christians who have been judgemental towards the “Jesus Walks” rapper.

“Christians, like, we are suppose to love! Like, we are not suppose to judge, we are not the judge. Literally, God, Christ, as a Christian, who we follow, His greatest command is: Love the Lord your God with all your heart, your soul and your mind, and then love your neighbor as yourself. Love, love, love!” she added.