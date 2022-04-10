Kanye West Reportedly Seeking 'Luxury' Treatment Option

✖

Despite his representative denying reports that he'll be "going away," Kanye West seems to be heading to some form of treatment. Don't expect the Donda rapper to run to any old facility under the sun.

According to Page Six, West is reportedly seeking a treatment center with a "luxury component" and hopes that he will be a "better human and better dad" after seeking help. "Kanye hasn't agreed to a particular place yet because he is worried for his privacy and wants the place to be in a beautiful setting with a luxury component." The musician reportedly has his team on the lookout, seemingly standing by prior statements until something official can be shared.

A prior source told Page Six that West reached out to ex Kim Kardashian to reveal he's going away to get help. "For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he's not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better," the source said, referencing the drama between the rapper, Kardashian and her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

West's representatives responded to Page Six at the time, noting that West wasn't "going away" in a specific sense. "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children," the statement said.

The alleged decision comes after a whirlwind period where West started a war of words with his ex wife on social media, seeming to threaten Davidson several times and releasing a music video that showed him burying the SNL star alive. He has also been public about his bipolar disorder and his struggles over the years.

Page Six notes that West is back taking his medications once again, mirroring a period in 2016 when West needed to be hospitalized and became outspoken against Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian recently spoke out about the drama she experienced with her ex on social media. "You wanna take the high road, and sometimes it's hard. But I think that at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating. I've always been, like, a champion of him speaking his truth, and I would always want that.," she told Good Morning America. "Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy, and think the world of their dad, and they do."