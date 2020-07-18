Kanye West Pushes Presidential Petition, and His Fans Aren't Happy

Kanye West is still running for president. On Friday night, West urged his followers on Twitter to sign a petition to help get himself a place on the South Carolina ballot. But, in response, many of those followers responded to say that this is not the time for him to be running for the highest office in the land.

West first said that he was running for president in early July. On Twitter, he wrote, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," adding the hashtag, "2020 Vision." He soon earned the support of his many fans as well as the support of figures like Elon Musk. In the days since he announced that he was running for president, there have been reports that his campaign is already over because of his late entry into the race.

However, as far as West is concerned, he is still vying to become the next President of the United States and is asking for his fans' help to make that happen. Although, based on the responses to his latest plea, it doesn't seem as though everyone is on board with his own 2020 vision.