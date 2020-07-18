Kanye West Pushes Presidential Petition, and His Fans Aren't Happy
Kanye West is still running for president. On Friday night, West urged his followers on Twitter to sign a petition to help get himself a place on the South Carolina ballot. But, in response, many of those followers responded to say that this is not the time for him to be running for the highest office in the land.
West first said that he was running for president in early July. On Twitter, he wrote, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," adding the hashtag, "2020 Vision." He soon earned the support of his many fans as well as the support of figures like Elon Musk. In the days since he announced that he was running for president, there have been reports that his campaign is already over because of his late entry into the race.
However, as far as West is concerned, he is still vying to become the next President of the United States and is asking for his fans' help to make that happen. Although, based on the responses to his latest plea, it doesn't seem as though everyone is on board with his own 2020 vision.
Just No
prevnext
please dont do this— gabe (@gabehassn) July 18, 2020
Selfish
prevnext
Honestly think it's really selfish of dude to just ram himself into this race 4 months before the election with what looks like barely any thought or effort put into it.— Brandon White (@BrandonWhite343) July 18, 2020
Take This Seriously
prevnext
PLEASE don’t vote for Kanye. Even as a joke or a stance. Jesus Christ if this causes Trump to win again... I... pic.twitter.com/R2vio90GjX— Joey Castillo:) (@Velocijoey) July 18, 2020
Not The Time
prevnext
Man we love you but nows not the time. We need Trump outa the office!! We need Biden in there. Let him get as much votes as possible. Sounds crazy right? Yes! But Biden is our best option for now.— john ngwi (@JohnNgwi) July 18, 2020
What's Going On?
prevnext
Wtf are u doing Kanye😭😭— Great Pizza (@GreatPizzaYT) July 18, 2020
Don't Do It
prevnext
Ye, man I love you for real for real...but please don’t do this. Please man please. You’ve helped me so much but god your actions are gonna bring hell on earth for another 4 years. We don’t need it— Adam Waldman Stan (@charnelejgomez) July 18, 2020
Nope
prev
i love u but no💯— nyan cat apologist (@pvmall) July 18, 2020