Kanye West Says He’s ‘Drug Free’ Heading Into New Year

Kanye West took to social media recently to say that he is “drug free as he heads into the new year.

The controversial rapper tweeted out on Dec. 30, “I got to be myself and nobody had to ‘let me.’”

“I’m drug free and my spirit is connected. No weapon formed against us shall prosper,” he later added.

“I feel stronger than ever,” West went on to say in another tweet. “We are stronger than ever.”

The “Jesus Walks” rapper later spoke about what 2019 has in store for him and his family, saying that “we’re already so thankful for the blessings in order.”

“We appreciate all the real ones who made it through 2018 with us,” he added. “Thank goodness for all of our fans and supporters.” West also said he was “even” thankful for “the haters” because “haters are fans too.”

The following day, New Years Eve, West fired off another series of tweets, asserting his new philosophy for 2019.

“I only play by God’s rules. I don’t follow no man made codes,” he wrote. “Or it’s cool if it’s a diss record because it’s more entertaining? Ima break all codes. I ain’t taking advice from no one who ain’t do nothing to actually help.”

“I ain’t never followed anyone else’s methods. I ain’t trying to be cool,” West tweeted. “See when you care about your family you don’t let no man push you to do nothing that could risk your freedom.”

The father-of-three then defended his tweet storms, saying that “Tweeting is legal and also therapeutic,” and that “If something’s on my mind and spirit I let it out.”

West’s social media etiquette has has been the course of many headlines over the past year, with it sparking backlash against the music producer over his political opinions, as well as his choice to call out fellow rapper Drake over a feud regarding Drake’s belief that West betrayed his confidence.

Taking to Twitter, West vehemently denied that he ever did so, and also accused Drake of making threats against him. In recent weeks the beef between the two seemed to have subsided, but then West publicly called out Drake for following his wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram. Drake does not appear to have commented on West’ behavior towards him as of late.