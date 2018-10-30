Kanye West Announces He’s ‘Distancing’ Himself From Politics: ‘My Eyes Are Now Wide Open’

Kanye West appears to be walking back his open support of President Donald Trump.

After making a number of controversial comments, including supporting the revoking of the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery, West took to Twitter Tuesday to suggest his celebrity had been used to promote agendas he doesn’t actually support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” he wrote. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

He also tweeted about some of the things he does stand behind at this time, writing, “I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer.”

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

He added, “I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable.



I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

The rapper also distanced himself from Candace Owens’ Blexit movement, which advocated for a “black exit” from the Democratic party.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine,” he tweeted. “I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

In the end, he thanked his loved ones, likely including wife Kim Kardashian, as well as people who have stood behind him through his interesting whiplash-inducing political journey.

“I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world,” he wrote.

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Photo credit: Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images