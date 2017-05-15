Kaley Cuoco Posts Mother’s Day E-Card, But There’s A Catch

Like many other celebrities, Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram on Sunday to share a Mother’s Day post. However, the Big Bang Theory star choose to give a special shout out to all the women who are pet owners that treat their furry ones like their children.

🦄🐴🐾🐶🐱🐾 A post shared by @normancook on May 14, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

The e-card read: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms whose children have 4 legs and fur!!! :)”

Kaley Cuoco is an avid animal lover. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in September of last year, she spoke out about her love for competitive horseback riding and all animals.

“It’s become a very important part of my life, very serious,” she said. “It kind of levels me out with this whole Hollywood thing.”

Because she is a famous actress, Cuoco admitted that she often has to fly under the radar in order to keep her horses from getting freaked out by the paparazzi.

“Bringing paparazzi to horse shows is not a great idea,” she said. “It spooks the horses, so I’ve actually started showing under a secret name. I have a little bit of an alias which would be really stupid if I said the name right now, so I’ve been trying to steer clear of being super noticeable, but it’s a little bit hard when you’re being followed around.”

Also on Sunday, the Wedding Ringer star posted a picture that shows her at one of her recent competitions. She was photographed decked out in full equestrian gear with a helmet and blazer jacket while sitting atop the impressive animal.

Cuoco shared the snap with the caption: “Well that’s a wrap on our first week of @kyhorsepark! Horses ahve been spectacular and tomorrow they will have a much needed day of R and R.”

Well that’s a wrap on our first week of @kyhorsepark ! Horses have been spectacular and tomorrow they will have a much needed day of R and R 💤😚 A post shared by @normancook on May 14, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

For Kaley, she is not just a talented actress but also a gifted equestrian. Her horses have been extremely successful under her direction, so much so that they have become “more famous” than she is.

“The problem is too in the horse world, a lot of people know what horses you ride and the names of them, and my horses are becoming a little bit more famous than I am,” the CBS star said. “I have a horse named Poker Face, and I feel like that’s not hiding anything.”

When she isn’t riding horses or posting on Instagram, Kaley Cuoco has been busy spending time with her boyfriend Karl Cook. The two seem to be head over heels for one another, and judging by their social media accounts, they could be together for the long haul. Kaley recently spoke out about one of her extreme dates with Karl, and it was absolutely hilarious. Learn more here.

