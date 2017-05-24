Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s ‘Family Expands’ With Look-Alike Addition

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have expanded their family of four-legged friends.
The actress took to Instagram this week to introduce the world to the new miniature horse they had adopted.
“The 🐴🦄family expands 😂 welcome Shmooshy!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @mrtankcook #bigbaycity #mascot,” the Big Bang Theory star captioned a sweet shot of her smooching her equestrian beau. Their bull dog and mini horse also posed for the camera.
Cuoco rescued the pint-sized pet through the Peeps Foundation and is chronicling the celebrity pet’s new life in California with her own Instagram, @LifeWith Smooshy.
The first post on the page explains that Cuoco and Smooshy bonded over their shared hairstyle.
Hi! my name is Shmooshy! I’m a dwarf mini who’s been rescued and living @mylittlepeepers foundation 🎀 a few days ago this crazy girl @normancook walked in with my same hairstyle, and we became instant soul mates . She adopted me and now Iam heading to LA to start my new life! Wahooo!!!!! Oh they call me Shmoosh cause my nose is all shmooshed 🦄
