Kaley Cuoco Pays Tribute to Late TV Dad John Ritter in Bittersweet Post

Kaley Cuoco is paying tribute to her former TV dad.

The Big Bang Theory actress took to Instagram on Monday to mark the 14th anniversary of the death of actor John Ritter, who played Cuoco’s father on the hit ABC comedy, 8 Simple Rules.

“Today, 14 years ago, we lost one of the best there was,” Cuoco wrote alongside a bittersweet black and white photo of the two. “Still not a day goes by where he doesn’t make me laugh one way or another..#john ritter.”

Ritter died suddenly on September 11, 2003 from an aortic dissection at just 54 years old.

His children have gone on to become successful actors in their own right, carrying on the iconic actor’s legacy.

Son Jason Ritter was nominated for an Emmy for his role on Parenthood before landing the lead role on ABC’s upcoming series, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

Ritter’s youngest son Tyler has made multiple guest appearances on shows like Arrow, The McCarthys and NCIS. He recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how the recent birth of his son reconnected him with his late father.

“Some people braced me for it, saying, ‘It’s going to be the most beautiful moment of your life and probably the hardest moment of your life knowing your dad’s not here,” he said.

“It was actually more affirming to see him born and wonder if what I’m feeling now for Benjamin is what my dad felt for me. I’m starting to see the world through [my father’s] eyes and feeling closer and more connected to him,” he added.

Photo Credit: ABC