Let’s Remember The Time Kaley Cuoco Dressed Up As Wonder Woman

Of all the hilarious moments that Kaley Cuoco has been a part of in The Big Bang Theory, easily one of the most memorable scenes was when the 31-year-old actress dressed up as Wonder Woman.

In the comical clip, the gang dressed up as the members of the Justice League in order to win a competition at the Comic Book store. Sheldon (Jim Parsons) went as The Flash, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) was the Green Lantern, Howard (Simon Helberg) was Batman, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) as Aquaman, and Penny (Cuoco) as the only female member Wonder Woman.

When Penny’s boyfriend in the episode, who was dressed Superman, grilled her for not wearing a black wig like the original Wonder Woman character, she became quite irritated. Sheldon and his pals then convinced Cuoco to change her mind about staying home and the group goes on to compete in the costume competition. Check out the clip of Kaley Cuoco as Wonder Woman above.

For all the Big Bang Theory fans out there, Kaley Cuoco will likely be featured in many more memorable moments like the Wonder Woman episode considering that series was recently renewed for an 11th and 12th season. In fact, CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves said that he hopes the show continues beyond that.

“I hope (BBT) goes beyond that,” he said about the recent renewal. “In my book, Everybody Loves Raymond left three years too early. You want to leave on top, but you also don’t want to leave money on the table.”

In order to re-sign Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski) to the beloved cast, the five main members – Cuoco, Parsons, Galecki, Helberg, and Nayyar – all had to take pay cuts.

“I don’t think it was terribly trying,” he said. “(Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO) Kevin (Tsujihara) and I met with the cast. We presented them with where the show was. We wanted to make this a happy experience.”

Mayim Bialik recently commented on the contract re-negotiations.

“I think in particular with things with TV and movies, there’s a lot of moving parts that are part of the business, and the corporate and the finance, and things that honestly I really kind of tell my lawyer, ‘Just wake me when it’s over,’” she said.

The Big Bang Theory wrapped its tenth season in May.