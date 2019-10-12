Kaitlynn Carter Posts About ‘All She Needs’ Following Sudden Split With Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter has been enjoying life since her breakups with The Hills star Brody Jenner and singer Miley Cyrus. In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, Carter said she has all she needs in life, while Cyrus is off starting a rumored romance with singer Cody Simpson. Carter as not spoken publicly about her breakup with Cyrus, but has shared plenty of posts on Instagram that some have interpreted as responses to Cyrus’ new relationship.

On Thursday, Carter shared a photo of herself feeding a horse, adding the caption, “If you know me you know. All I need in life.” She added a horse and heart emoji.

Carter also posted a greeting card quote on love, notes InTouch Weekly.

“Love is friendship that has caught fire,” the quote read. “It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weakness.”

Carter has not directly commented on Cyrus’ new relationship, but a recent post from the Venue Clicquot Polo Classics on Saturday might have been a reference. “THAT WAS WAY HARSH,” Carter wrote, alongside a photo of herself wearing a pink outfit. The caption is a quote form the 1995 film Clueless.

Carter was in a long-term relationship with Jenner until August. When their break-up was reported, it was discovered that they were never legally married, despite having a big wedding celebration in Indonesia in July 2018.

Less than two weeks later, Cyrus announced she and husband Liam Hemsworth were calling it quits. On the same weekend, photos of Cyrus and Carter kissing surfaced. However, Carter and Cyrus’ romantic relationship did not last, and they split a few weeks later in September.

In response to the constant media obsession with her relationships, Cyrus shared a long statement on Twitter calling out the double standard for women.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed,” Cyrus wrote. “They move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heart throbs’ (sic) , ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man’ etc….. where women are called sluts/whores ! I am trying to just THRIVE/ survive in a ‘mans’ (sic) world …. if we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can ‘grab em by the pussy….’ can’t I just have a kiss and acaí bowl?!?!”

Cyrus went on to explain that dating is “new to me too,” since she was in a relationship with Hemsworth off and on for a decade.

“Don’t f– pity me, not what I’m asking for,” Cyrus wrote. “I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at!”

