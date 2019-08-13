Kaitlynn Carter Says ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ Alongside Miley Cyrus Amid Liam Hemsworth Split

Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter isn’t sweating the current news cycle she’s at the center of with Miley Cyrus following Cyrus’ similar split from her own husband, Liam Hemsworth. Carter, 30, posted the song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” on her Instagram Stories Sunday as she flew on a private helicopter to St. Kassian in northern Italy.

The Bobby McFerrin song came as a pointed clue as to her feelings about the situation as Cyrus, 26, broke her social media silence following her breakup from Hemsworth, her husband of fewer than eight months.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” Cyrus captioned two photos on Sunday that showed her posing against the backdrop of the Italian Alps. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘ Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.”

She later shared two more photos from the same location, writing, “New day. New adventure.”

In a third post, she appeared to reference her 2009 hit, “The Climb,” from Hannah Montana: The Movie, writing, “Life’s a climb… but the view is great.”

The posts came two days after she was photographed cuddling with and kissing Carter while they vacationed together with Cyrus’ older sister, Brandi Cyrus, at Lake Como, Italy. The two were seen with their arms wrapped around each other by the pool and sharing a kiss in their swimsuits on Friday. Carter also shared a selfie with Cyrus on Friday, captioning it, “Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby.”

Cyrus’ representative confirmed her split from Hemsworth. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Carter and Jenner, meanwhile, announced their breakup earlier in the month. However, the two reportedly were not legally married following their ceremony in June 2018 as they did not get a marriage license. Jenner left a flirty comment on Carter’s selfie with Cyrus on Friday. “Hot girl summer,” he wrote.

Later on, Jenner posted a solo shot of himself along the coast in Malibu, writing, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

His The Hills: New Beginnings co-star, Brandon Lee, commented, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out.”

Jenner wrote, “[Brandon Thomas Lee] watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Cyrus didn’t seem too pleased with those comments, and wrote, “[Brody Jenner] go take a nap in your truck and cool off [Hot Girl Summer].”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth appears uninterested in fanning the flames of the drama, telling the Daily Mail Australia that he didn’t want to talk about it.

“You don’t understand what it’s like,” he told the publication when he stepped out for frozen yogurt with his brother, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris’ kids in Byron Bay, Australia. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”