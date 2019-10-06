Kaitlynn Carter Shares Apparent Reaction to Miley Cyrus’ Relationship With Cody Simpson

Fans think that Kaitlynn Carter‘s latest Instagram post might be a subtle response to the news that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are officially dating. Carter was with Cyrus for a time after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, but now Cyrus has confirmed that she is “dating” Simpson. Carter had the perfect movie quote for the occasion.

“THAT WAS WAY HARSH,” Carter captioned her most recent photo on Instagram. It showed carter at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classics on Saturday, wearing a lacy pink corset under a large patterned robe. Her expression was bemused.

Many fans recognized it instantly as a quote from Clueless. In the 1995 film, Cher (Alicia Silverstone) helps turn Tai (Brittany Murphy) into a popular girl, then tries to talk Tai out of pursuing a relationship with her step-brother. Now arrogant, Tai lashes out.

View this post on Instagram “THAT WAS WAY HARSH” A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on Oct 5, 2019 at 5:50pm PDT

“Why should I listen to you?” she asks. “You’re a virgin who can’t drive.”

“That was harsh, Tai,” Cher replies.

While Carter’s circumstances are different, fans saw some parallels in the two stories, as many commented about the reference.

“Seeing your girlfriend get a boyfriend… agreed,” one person wrote.

“What was ‘harsh’ the kiss?” asked another.

They were likely referring to an Instagram Story post from Simpson that showed him planting a kiss on Cyrus’ forehead. He captioned the photo “pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” making it clear that the two are more than friendly.

It was not that long ago that Cyrus and Carter were together on a romantic boat trip in Spain. The two were spotted kissing in their swimsuits earlier this summer, while Cyrus was still married to Hemsworth. Just a day later, the couple announced that they were separating.

As Cyrus and Hemsworth divorced, she continued seeing Carter. They were staying together for some time, but the fling came to an end before long. However, a source close to them told In Touch Weekly that things ended amicably.

“Miley’s fling with Kaitlynn was just what the doctor ordered after her breakup from Liam,” they said. “Miley doesn’t burn bridges. They had a blast together and are going to remain friends.”

That does not mean that Carter will be happy seeing Cyrus in a new relationship, of course. They had only been apart for about two weeks when Cyrus was first seen kissing Simpson. The 26-year-old singer posted a long note on Twitter defending herself from accusations of more infidelity. The way she saw it, she was behaving in a way that countless high profile men had behaved without consequence.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heartthrobs,’ ‘G,’ ‘ladies man,’ etc. where women are called s—s/w—s! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world,” she wrote. “If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em! If our president can ‘grab ’em by the p—,’ can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?”