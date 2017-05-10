Did Kailyn Lowry’s New Mystery Man Tweet About ‘Big Black’ Dying?

Kailyn Lowry's rumored boyfriend, who has been identified as a man named DJ Cephas, took to social media to address the death of Rob & Big star Christopher "Big Black" Boykin. "Big Black" was hospitalized in Plano, Texas for several days before eventually passing away after his heart gave out on Tuesday afternoon. The late reality star's death had a deep impact on his friends and family, and it appears as if Cephas was one of Boykin's many fans that were sad to hear the news.

Not big black — DC 🤡 (@ttcu1) May 10, 2017

Cephas tweeted: "Not big black."

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and DJ Cephas first made news earlier this week after the two were spotted together in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old expectant mother was in town for the 2017 Movie & TV Awards but was photographed running errands with Cephas.

On Wednesday, Cephas and Kailyn Lowry spoke out about their relationship while talking to The Dirty. The pair claims they are not dating, despite the Snapchat photo of the two of them in bed that popped up on social media earlier this week.

Up Next: Kailyn Lowry's Mystery Man Speaks Out On Twitter About Those 'Rumors'

"Kail and I are just friends," Cephas said. "We are not dating. I have a lot of respect for her. I think she admires the fact that I find positivity in any circumstance."

Cephas also addressed the controversial picture of them in bed together.

"The picture of us in bed did not mean anything," Cephas said. "Everyone was under the impression that we were being intimate and that wasn't the case."

He concluded by saying: "As far as people trying to control how she lives her life really baffles me. Who are they to say what someone else should be doing with their life? Everyone is human."

Cephas has been taking to Twitter frequently this week to shoot down the rumors. On Wednesday, he tweeted: "Speak on something with some substance."

Speak on something with some substance. — DC 🤡 (@ttcu1) May 10, 2017

More: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Opens up About 'Emotional' Graduation and Her Plans for the Future

Kailyn also dished on her relationship with Cephas.

"He's a good person with good energy, which is what I want to be around," Lowry said. "People obviously want to make it more because they love gossip and entertainment."

Kailyn Lowry has been an almost constant fixture in the media in the last few weeks as she has been speaking out about her third pregnancy. The MTV starlet is expecting her third child with her third baby daddy, whom she just revealed last week as her friend, Chris Lopez.

[H/T The Dirty, Twitter / @la_patillaUs]