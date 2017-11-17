Kailyn Lowry Dishes on Her New Girlfriend

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry let fans in on her love life.

On her podcast Coffee & Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley, the TV personality confidently confided that she does indeed have a love interest in her life, who just so happens to be another woman, Radar Online reports.

“Ya!” she excitedly exclaimed when asked if she has a girlfriend, going on to explain what led to her new relationship and admitting that they’ve been on a few casual dates.

“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” Lowry said. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

She went on to admit that being a mother of three can sometimes make dating difficult and that she and her new love interest’s dating arrangements have been made a bit more complicated.

“We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard cause I have kids, I have a baby,” Lowry said. “I have never gotten a babysitter and gone on a date.”

Fans have been speculating for months that Lowry may be interested in women, and those talks only intensified when her friend, Dominique Potter, was photographed wearing a necklace with Kailyn Lowry’s name. Potter also referred to herself as Lowry’s “girlfriend” on Snapchat, although it is unclear if it was just meant as a term of endearment.

In September, Lowry took to Twitter to claim that Potter was her girlfriend.