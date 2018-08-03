Kailyn Lowry’s Latest Video Fuels Rumors She’s Back With Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s ex Chris Lopez has been doing some nice things for her and her family lately, which sparked rumors of a reunion for the former couple.

The latest Instagram Story post from Lowry just added fuel to keep the rumor mill turning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Thursday, Lowry shared a video of 8-year-old Isaac seeing his renovated bedroom for the first time.

The clip shows Isaac overjoyed with his new room, but fans were more focused on the caption. “Thank you [Chris Lopez],” Lowry wrote, tagging Lopez.

Lowry has dropped recent hints that Lopez is still playing a major role in her life, even helping her out with children who are not his. On July 10, she revealed that Lopez was helping her plan a birthday party.

Hiiiiii followers. So i was going to have a coco theme party for lux but Chris & i decided to change it last minute. I have a ton of fiesta/coco theme birthday stuff unopened & unused. If you could use it tweet me! — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 10, 2018

“Hiiiiii followers. So i was going to have a Coco theme party for lux but Chris & i decided to change it last minute. I have a ton of fiesta/Coco theme birthday stuff unopened & unused. If you could use it tweet me,” Lowry wrote at the time.

Lopez and Lowry are parents to Lux, who was born last year. Lowry also has 4-year-old son Lincoln from her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Isaac’s father is Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

In June, Lowry revealed that Lopez was her real first “true love,” not Marroquin. But her relationship with Lopez ended before Lux was born.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people,” Loawry, 26, wrote on her blog. She called their breakup her “first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time.”

“Breaking up with Isaac and Lincoln’s dads was upsetting because I felt like my kids lost the family aspect that I craved so badly for them. But this was different,” Lowry wrote.

In that same blog post, Lowry revealed that she does not have much of a relationship with Rivera or Marroquin, which is in stark contrast with her relationship with Lopez.

“I talk to them if/when I see them and that’s the extent of my relationship with them,” Lowry wrote. “I appreciate everything they do for my sons and I’m glad my sons are able to grow up knowing them. There’s no reason for a close relationship between them and myself.”

The next episode of Teen Mom 2 airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.