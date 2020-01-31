Kaia Gerber Reportedly Prompts Pregnancy Speculation With Photo and Parenting Book: ‘Read Into This’

Model Kaia Gerber has reportedly prompted some pregnancy speculation, after posting a photo of herself with a parenting book, and captioning the photo, “Read Into This.” In Touch Weekly reports that Gerber shared the image to her Instagram Stories thread, which featured her holding a small cup of “dairy free” ice cream and the book “The One Minute Mother.” Gerber’s mid-section was also visible, as she was donning a gray sport bra and a pair of dark-colored yoga pants.

The outlet went on to share comments from speculators who thought the model might be trying to reveal a pregnancy, with one saying, “Is Kaia Gerber pregnant or is this the first time we’ve seen her look bloated?”

“Is @KaiaGerber pregnant or am I just confused about something?” another user wondered, while a third offered, “Kaia Gerber eats a teaspoon of vegan ice cream and drinks a glass of water and y’all think she’s pregnant.”

Gerber had been dating SNL star Pete Davidson — who previously dated, or was romantically linked to, stars such as Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, and Kate Beckinsale — but earlier this month it was revealed that Gerber and Davidson had ended their relationship ahead of the comedian returning to rehab.

After his high-profile relationships with Grande and Beckinsale drew countless headlines, Davidson sat down with Paper magazine for its 2019 “Break the Internet” issue, revealing that at first he wasn’t sure how to navigate dating fellow celebrities, but eventually realized relationships are “nobody’s business” other then people who are actually in them.

“I think when you first get in a relationship and you’re on television, you don’t realize that when you post a photo of you and your girlfriend, you’re pretty much announcing to the world your relationship,” Davidson said.

He added: “I didn’t know that because I know couples that are together that I followed that, you know, are my homies that work at Best Buy, and when they post each other’s picture all the time and there are no articles written about it or they’re not followed around, you forget that you have to approach it differently, which is really difficult for both [people], because the second [the public] knows you’re together, it’s already against you. You’re losing.”

At this time, it appears that all the pregnancy talk around Gerber’s new photo is just rumor and speculation.