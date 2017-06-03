Jwoww Shows Off A Tight Tummy In New Selfie Ad

Jwoww is one fit mom and she wants the world to know it. The former Jersey Shore star took to Instagram sharing a selfie of her flat and toned tummy.

In the pic Jenni is seen wearing grey spandex tights and a nude colored sports bra. She’s wearing black glasses and her hair is freely flowing. She held a pack of Flat Tummy Tea in one hand and her phone in the other. We’re not sure if the tea is what did the trick, but her slim physique is definitely something to be admired.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jwoww captioned the ad: “#ad Sooo ready to get back at it with @flattummytea! Having 2 kids, I don’t always have time to get to the gym. That’s why I love this tea, it kicks my bloat to the curb and gets my tummy looking tight and right! Who else is already using this stuff? flattummytea.com is where you can get it!”

Up Next: Jwoww Films Herself In Mirror In Spandex And Bra For Instagram Ad

Check out her fit physique in the pic below:

Aside from posting pictures of her fit physique, Jwoww usually takes to social media to share snaps of her adorable kids and her hubby, Roger Mathews.

More: Jwoww Goes Full Goldilocks In New Party Pic

Just recently, the mother of two shared a picture of her kids playing in a barrel of sand. She then shared a short video of her and her husband throwing a BBQ for the family on their forthcoming show Jenni and Roger.

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

I will cut you @rogermathewsnj 🙅🏽 …… #JenniandRoger LINK in BIO @awestruck A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

[H/T Instagram, Jwoww]