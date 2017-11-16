JWoww Sizzles in Throwback Photo From Miami Trip

Throwback Thursday came a little early for Jwoww fans this week. The Jersey Shore alum took to Instagram Wednesday night to share a throwback photo that was sizzling hot, just like the Miami sun she is standing under.

#throwback to Miami 📸 by @aserrantonio 🙌 A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

The 31-year-old reality star and mother of two shared the snap with the caption “#throwback to Miami 📸 by @aserrantonio 🙌”

The picture shows the mother of two in a black lace lingerie body suit and gray kimono. Her hair is slicked back in a ponytail and she sports glasses that many fans are envious of, one even asking her to “please share deets on those glasses.” It didn’t take long for fans to begin gushing over her looks.

“Hubba hubba… you look great,” one fan commented.

“Wow that’s how I remember you back in the day a hottie and you still got it,” another wrote.

Another fan had one simple question and plea: “Ok but why are you slaying so hard!! Give us a chance to catch up!!”

This isn’t the first time JWoww has shared steamy pictures. Back in June she shared a picture of her striking a pose in her bedroom.