JWoww Reveals Family’s Spooky Halloween Costume on Instagram

JWoww and her family are ready for Halloween!

The reality personality, real name Jenni Farley, used Instagram Monday to reveal her family’s spooky Halloween costume, sharing that the group is heading out dressed as The Addams Family.

Farley got into character as Morticia Addams, wearing lacy black gown and a long black wig, while her husband, Roger Matthews, dressed as Gomez Addams in a pinstriped suit and red tie.

The couple’s two children also got in on the action, with their daughter, Meilani, donning Wednesday Addams’ signature black braids and black dress while their son, Greyson, was an adorable Pugsley Addams in a striped shirt.

“Goals,” Farley captioned the snap.

This isn’t the first time the family has gotten spooky this year, with Farley recently sharing a set of snaps of the group in their best zombie makeup.

“When your daughter LOVES ZOMBIES… you become a family of zombies for fright fest,” she wrote.

