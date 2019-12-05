Justin Timberlake Reportedly Calling Jessica Biel ‘Every Hour’ While Filming ‘Palmer’ With Co-Star Alisha Wainwright

Justin Timberlake has reportedly begun to make it up to his wife, Jessica Biel, after being spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, a few weeks ago. The actor and singer has reportedly been making it a point to call Biel nearly every hour that he’s on set with Wainwright — who he’s said to be avoiding — according to In Touch Weekly.

“The set of Justin’s film is intense. He’s avoiding Alisha and she’s doing the same,” the insider said. “They’re staying clear of each other unless they have a scene together. Justin’s been calling Jessica every hour just to check in.”

Timberlake offered a public apology to Biel and their 4-year-old son, Silas, via Instagram Wednesday evening, writing that he “displayed a strong lapse in judgement.”

“But let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he wrote. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embracing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

“I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he concluded.

The apology, which not everyone was impressed with, came a few weeks after Timberlake was spotted holding hands with Wainwright while sitting on an outdoor balcony at a bar in New Orleans, where they are shooting their upcoming film.

While many of Timberlake’s fans were supportive of his apology, still others thought it wasn’t heartfelt enough — particularly the instance in which Timberlake wrote that “nothing happened” with Wainwright.

“‘Nothing happened’ is a lie,” one fan responded. “Holding hands and letting someone other than your partner put their hand on your thigh without asking them not to? That’s something. Something happened and you failed your wife. I hope she has good support right now.”

“‘Nothing happened’ how disrespectful to your wife and your family,” another slammed the apology. “You were caught, own it. Was it worth it? You could lose your relationship with your wife and child. They deserve better. I hope they can heal from this.”

Others — Britney Spears fans in particular — chose to revel in the irony of Timberlake asking his wife for forgiveness after he told Spears after their 2002 breakup to “Cry Me A River” in his hit song that was rumored to be about their split.

“[Laughing my a— off] you’re just ‘drunk’. alexa play ‘womanizer’ by britney spears,” someone said, poking holes at his mention of drinking “way too much” on the night of the incident with Wainwright.

“Cry me a river. You are a husband to a brilliant, beautiful woman and a father to a beautiful son, for crying out loud! They deserve your best ALWAYS,” someone else said.