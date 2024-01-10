Justin Timberlake Raises Eyebrows With Latest Instagram Activity

Justin Timberlake made some surprising moves. Timberlake's Instagram page was left blank on Monday, Jan. 8, after all of his photos and videos were deleted or archived. The 42-year-old singer's profile picture has also been removed, but he still follows 1,225 users and has over 72 million followers on the social media platform.

The reason for Timberlake's recent social media cleanse is unclear since he was active on the app at the end of last year. His wife, Jessica Biel, provided one of the last public glimpses of Timberlake online when she posted a photo of the couple dressed up at the opening of the new Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas in December 2023, where Timberlake headlined the event.

."On our suit and tie s—" is the caption she used on a selection of Instagram photos, referencing Timberlake's 2013 song "Suit & Tie." Timberlake performed after maintaining a minimal media presence following the release of Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, in October 2023, following the release of her memoir.

As she discusses in her book, 42-year-old Spears claims that she and Timberlake cheated on each other during their relationship, which lasted from 1999 to 2002. In the song "Cry Me a River," Timberlake appeared to refer to Spears' infidelity after their breakup.

Timberlake broke up with Spears through text message, she said in her memoir. The "Circus" singer also stated that she felt like a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy" while sharing she was "devastated" by the split. After learning that she was pregnant with Timberlake's baby, Spears also disclosed that she had an abortion.

"But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," Spears wrote regarding her decision to terminate the pregnancy.

"I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

A source told Us Weekly that Timberlake was "disappointed" in what Spears chose to put in her book. Timberlake eventually married actress Biel, 41, in 2012, and the couple has two boys, Silas, born in April 2015, and Phineas, born in July 2020.