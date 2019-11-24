Justin Timberlake Spotted Holding Hands With ‘Palmer’ Co-Star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans

While shooting for his new movie Palmer in New Orleans, singer and actor, Justin Timberlake was spotted holding hands and reportedly getting cozy with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright at a bar in photos published by The Sun. Seated alongside the 30-year-old starlet on the balcony of beloved Big Easy site, The Absinthe House, Timberlake can be seen holding her hands under a table, with another snapshot captured of Wainwright’s hand on his leg.

Married Justin Timberlake holds hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright who strokes his knee during boozy night outhttps://t.co/omqGHUplDV pic.twitter.com/R0BYwzVxQ4 — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) November 23, 2019

With those photos found at The Sun, the “Sexy Back” singer, who has been married to Jessica Biel for seven years, was also spotted not wearing his wedding ring — though many can assume that is for the movie’s role. The Sun goes on to report that he and Wainwright were “chatting and drinking” in the bar at around midnight, with the pair smiling and laughing together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At one point, reported video shows Timberlake placing his arm around the actress’ waist with an eyewitness sharing that he had been drinking heavily, and leaned on a wall for support. An onlooker goes on to tell the British publication that the 38-year-old had also grabbed Wainwright’s hand and rested it on his knee, where she then gently started stroking his leg. At that point he then grabbed her hand with both of his and was playing with her.

Timberlake is currently in New Orleans shooting the movie Palmer, about a former football star who heads back to his hometown after serving time in prison and strikes up a friendship with a young boy. Wainwright is best known for her role on Shadowhunters and Raising Dion.

The singer, songwriter and former NSYNC member, who married Biel in a romantic Italian ceremony in October of 2012 after dating for more than a decade, share one child, a 4-year-old son named Silas. Timberlake has been candid about his relationship with the 7th Heaven actress in the past, sharing just this past October that he has found his “person” in Biel.

“It’s like, once you find that person, it’s like a baptism, where you’re like, ‘I can’t go back,’ you know what I mean?” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Like, I don’t, I can’t go back, so, which is what fatherhood’s like too.”

Timberlake also went on to share how Biel was his ultimate support system during a difficult time when he was on ordered vocal rest, and forced to cancel several performances last year.

“I think anybody out there, you know, you go through anything, to have somebody by your side to really go through it with you and get in the mud with you, so to speak, I’m sure you know what that’s like,” he told ET.

Photo credit: Getty Images