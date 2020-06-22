Justin Timberlake Opens up About Teaching 5-Year-Old Son 'The Truth' About Racism

Justin Timberlake wrote a raw and emotional caption in his Father's Day post over the weekend. The singer took to Instagram to share a slideshow of sweet moments between he and his son Silas and not only did he mention how grateful he was for the 5-year-old, but also for his wife Jessica Biel. On top of that, fans were pleased to know that Timberlake and Biel are having open conversations with their son about racism amid the Black Lives Matter movement that has shaken America.

"Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days," he started his lengthy post. "We try to teach out son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It's a cycle. And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country... I'm reminded today that the first lessons start at home."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 21, 2020 at 9:34am PDT

"I'm grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning," he continued. "And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn't learned. I pray for humility with my own son. I'm grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I'm grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back."

Timberlake ended by wishing other father's a Happy Father's Day along with an added note. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there. While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that some door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There's more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours," he concluded.

Biel also took to Instagram to wish her husband a Happy Father's Day. In the photo is a sweet moment between Timberlake and their son as Silas sits on his dad's shoulders while pinching his nose. Timberlake's heartwarming post comes nearly one month after the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody as officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for over eight minutes.