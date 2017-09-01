Justin Theroux Reveals the One Thing Jennifer Aniston ‘Doesn’t Understand’ About Him

Compromise and honesty are the building blocks of any happy, successful marriage, and Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston seem to have it under lock and key.

But while talking to James Corden on Thursday's episode of the Late Late Show, Theroux revealed there is one thing in their marriage that his wife can't wrap her head around.

"[My friends and I] play Call of Duty," Theroux said. "Me and Will [Arnett] and some very funny other people log on, and we play that game together and we kill each other."

When asked what Aniston thinks of his video game group, the 45-year-old HBO star confessed that "she doesn't understand it."

While he and his friends might not physically be hanging out together the way women do, The Leftovers star framed his video gaming sessions, though remote, as a "boys' night."

"You know, girls go on girls' nights, and so you kinda gotta pitch it like, 'Oh, by the way, the guys are getting together tonight,' and she's like, 'Oh cool, where are you going?' and I'm like, 'To my office.' In my ear, we're all together and we're all having fun and we're murdering 11-year-olds," he joked.

He adds that Aniston will occasionally pop into his office and notice him laughing and screaming, along with simulated blood across the screen, saying, "She doesn't understand that I'm actually having a bros night."

