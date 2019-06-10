Justin Bieber Makes Strange Decision to Challenge Tom Cruise to UFC Fight on Twitter

Justin Bieber used his massive following on Sunday to do something a bit odd. While likely watching one of his many movies, Bieber took time to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight. And not just any regular fight, he wants to take on Cruise in the octagon at a UFC event.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon,” Bieber tweeted Sunday. “Tom if you don’t take this fight your (sic) scared and you will never live it down.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bieber also involved UFC head honcho Dana White in on the tweet, asking who was willing to put on the fight and including an @ for him directly.

The reactions to the tweet ranged from mockery to complete shock, including one user claiming that Twitter is a simulation and we’re all just forced to live with it.

Some fans were questioning why Bieber was challenging Cruise to a fight and not working on his next studio album.

“I wanna challenge user justinbieber to release his 5th studio album,” a fan wrote in response.

Others thought he was crazy for wanting to challenge Cruise, “a legitimately crazy person” according to some commenters. Others just questioned why Cruise was the target at all.

“Tom Cruise would wreck Bieber [laugh out loud],” one user wrote. “Tom Cruise is crazy like that. Just tell him it’s a stunt and he’ll train, then go 100%.”

One person who didn’t treat it as a silly joke seems to be UFC star Conor McGregor. He retweeted Bieber’s post and offered to host the bout.

“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

It is highly unlikely that Cruise would have anything to do with a real fight, especially with Justin Bieber. While he’s always willing to take on a stunt, this isn’t the type of thing he’s just going to put his film career aside for and hop into the ring.

Maybe someone else will step in the octagon with Bieber? Maybe one of his musical foes? Or maybe he’ll get some help from his pal Floyd Mayweather for a big money battle down the road. We can only wait and see whatever silliness is set to come.