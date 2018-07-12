Justin Bieber Promises Hailey Baldwin His Selena Gomez Tattoo Will Be Gone by Their Wedding Day

Justin Bieber still has Selena Gomez‘s face tattooed on his left arm, but he reportedly promised fiancee Hailey Baldwin that it will be covered up by the time the two get married.

Friends of the superstar couple told The Sun Online that Bieber already has plans to get rid of it.

“He’s tried to get it partially covered up before, but this time he’s determined to get rid of it for good,” the friend said. “He’s going to his regular tattoo artist, Bang Bang, to get something inked over the top. I think he wants it gone in time for the wedding to Hailey.”

Earlier Thursday, paparazzi photos of Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 21, walking around New York City hand-in-hand showed that Bieber still has the tattoo of a woman with long dark hair and angel wings. The tattoo was visible right above his left wrist.

Bieber got the tattoo in 2013 in honor of his former longtime love. Gomez and Bieber started dating in 2010 and had a roller-coaster relationship. They got back together one last time before splitting for good in March.

Bieber previously told GQ he tried to get the tattoo covered up, but his friends still know who it represents.

“This is my ex-girlfriend, so I tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know,” Bieber said.

In April, Bieber claimed he would never change any of his tattoos, which cover nearly every inch of his torso and arms.

“If tattooed didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not very one!!Over a hundred hours of art work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one,” Bieber wrote. “I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN.”

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged last weekend in the Bahamas and declared their love for one another in social media posts. Gomez has not commented on the engagement, but sources close to her have told the media she is not paying attention to what her ex does.

“Selena is in such a great place and is surrounding herself with good, positive people, and Justin and Hailey’s happiness doesn’t take away from her own happiness. Things just roll off her back now. She has a much better perspective on life now that she’s removed herself from the Hollywood bubble,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Then again, another friend told The Sun Online that Gomez is “skeptical” about the relationship and considered Baldwin her “understudy.”

“It was like Hailey was always waiting in the wings when Selena and Justin split – like an understudy,” the friend told The Sun. “She was his best friend and always there to pick up the pieces after every break up.”

On the same day of the engagement, Gomez was hanging out with friends in New York City.

