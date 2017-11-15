Justin Bieber Spotted Leaving Selena Gomez’s House After Allegedly Staying the Night

Hot on the heels of Selena Gomez‘s split from her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd, Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber was spotted leaving her Los Angeles house in his white Mercedes in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 30.

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted in the same white hoodie he was seen in the day before while at a vegetarian restaurant with Gomez, suggesting he had spent the night at Gomez’s house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photos come after Gomez and Bieber were seen spending time together after Gomez and The Weeknd’s breakup, which according to a source had been a long time coming.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” a source told PEOPLE in October. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

“It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months,” the insider added.

Another insider told Us Weekly that the two exes are reuniting after Gomez’s life-saving kidney transplant as part of her lupus treatment this summer.

“Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness,” the source said. “He has been great to her since her surgery and they are on good terms right now. They got back in touch recently through their friends and have seen each other at church.”

Gomez and Bieber famously dated from 2011 and 2014. In a February 2016 interview with W magazine, Gomez opened up about the public interest in the entity once known as Jelena. “At first I didn’t care. To me it was: I’m 18, I have a boyfriend, we look cute together, we like that,” she said.

“Then I got my heart broken and I cared,” the Disney alum continued. “Because people had no idea what was going on, but everywhere it was a million different things. I was kind of in a corner, banging my head against the wall. I didn’t know where to go. … I’m so exhausted. I honestly am so done. I care about his health and well-being. But I can’t do it anymore.”

Bieber also said he had trouble moving on. “It was really tough. I don’t know if I’m over it yet,” he told Access Hollywood in November 2015. “[She] is someone I love dearly. I’m never going to stop loving her. I’m never going to stop checking in on her. I don’t think if you end a relationship, you should end that … We always respected each other and we still respect each other.”