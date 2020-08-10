Justin and Hailey Bieber Smooch in New Photo, Give Summer 'Baby' Update for Fans

Justin and Hailey Bieber showed off some PDA on social media, with the couple smooching in new video, after Hailey gave fans an update on their summer "baby." In a clip posted to Justin's Instagram stories, the two young lovebirds are seen dancing to the song "17" by Pink Sweat$. As they sway to the music, Justin and Hailey both lean in for a kiss.

The loving clip comes after Entertainment Tonight reported that Hailey quipped, "Well, we didn't make any babies, so that's that," while speaking about the couple's summer during a virtual panel discussion for PaleyFest LA. "We're still pretty newly married. I mean, we'll celebrate two years in September," Justin added. "We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper." He went on to say, "We've been road tripping... just staying social distancing." Hailey then noted, "It's just the two of us." Among their travels, the Biebers took some time to work on their spiritual connection by getting baptized together.

Justin posted a photo of the poignant moment on his Instagram, showing the two of them beside one another on what appears to be a lake doc. "The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together!" he captioned the photo. "This was one of most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

During the PaleyFest LA panel, Justin opened up about letting the world see more of his life in the couple's YouTube documentary series, Seasons. "I feel like it's my honor to be able to show those weak, those vulnerable sides," he said. The hit singer then added that he hopes fans see the series and think, "If Justin with all these things -- money and fame and all this stuff -- still struggles with his mental health, then I'm not alone."

In another social media post, Justin shared a photo of himself and Hailey standing on a road beside a sidewalk and fence, with a wooded area on the other side. "So relaxed on our roadtrip," he wrote in the post caption. "So grateful to be making these memories with the love of my life @haileybieber." As Justin mentioned, the couple is coming on two years of marriage next month.