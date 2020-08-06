Justin Bieber Share Photos From Joint Baptism With Wife Hailey

Since lockdown stemming from the pandemic, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have been spending a lot of time with one another traveling to different places. However, the two faithful believers recently took their relationship to a new level when they were jointly baptized in a lake in front of close friends. "The moment [Hailey Bieber] my wife and I got baptized together!" he wrote in his caption sharing a few photos from their special moment. "This was one of the most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

The Biebers were surrounded by close friends like E! News host Jason Kennedy, his wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy — who also both got baptized in the lake — and Pastor Judah Smith. Fans flooded the singer's comment section in support of the life choice he and his wife made, with one writing, "BEAUTIFUL." Someone else added, "Jesus is the way," while another follower echoed similar sentiment: "LETS GO [fire and heart emoji]."

Since Bieber rose to fame, he's been very vocal about his love for God, however, he hasn't always lived the Christian lifestyle being young with a lot of money and fame. While answering fan questions on his "The Biebers on Watch" series back in May, Bieber confessed that one thing he regrets was not saving himself for marriage.

"There are probably a lot of things I would change," he confessed when asked if he had any regrets in life according to ET Canada. "I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through, I probably would've saved myself for marriage."

He continued: "I know this sounds crazy, sex can be kind of confusing when you're being sexually active with anybody [...] I would have probably saved myself for marriage." Bieber was in a long time, on-again-off-again relationship with Selena Gomez throughout the years, but shocked fans when he proposed to Hailey in 2018 — only to get married later that same year in September. The two had an extravagant ceremony one year after legally tying the knot in September 2019. Since then, the two seem absolutely inseparable.