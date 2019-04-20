Justin Bieber Calls for Fox News Host Laura Ingraham to be Fired After Reportedly Mocking Nipsey Hussle

Justin Bieber is calling for Fox News host Laura Ingraham to get fired for “disrespecting” rapper Nipsey Hussle after his death.

The pop star took to Instagram Thursday to shame Ingraham’s comments from last Friday’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, calling them “disrespectful” to the family of the slain musician.

“Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television,” Bieber wrote on the caption of a screengrab from the episode. “How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on.”

“Doesn’t matter who it is. But disrespecting someone’s (sic) who was a pillar in the community and did right by people? Did you not think about the family who just lost a love (sic) one and now have to see you mock him on national television,” he added.

“It’s absurd and you should be fired period. #repost #spreadawareness.”

During the segment, Ingraham was shown laughing and grinning as she told viewers about Hussle’s emotional memorial service in Los Angeles a day before the episode aired, PEOPLE writes.

“Yesterday in L.A., thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle,” Ingraham said.

Here’s Laura Ingraham mocking a murder victim, just hours after he was laid to rest, because he opposed Trump 3 years ago. (Also, the man rapping in that video is YG, a person who is not Nipsey Hussle.) For shame.pic.twitter.com/02iBYdr5wo — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) April 13, 2019

“Now this dear artist recently released a song called ‘FDT’ [F— Donald Trump],” Ingraham continued, airing a clip from the music video.

The song Ingraham referred to, however, was released by Los Angeles rapper YG on his 2016 album Still Brazy. Hussle appears as a feature on the rapper’s track. The clip Ingraham showed during the segment also did not feature Hussle, only YG.

Bieber added his feelings about the Ingraham’s coverage to the choir of other celebrities who demanded her firing after the episode.

“So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here… [Fox News] fires this disrespectful c— by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects (sic) your ratings, views etc,” The Game wrote on Instagram.

“We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole,” he added.

T.I. also commented on the coverage, writing: “This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people. My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me… especially from [Fox News].”

Hussle was fatally shot in front of his Los Angeles clothing store on march 31. He was 33. Over 20,000 attended the memorial service held on April 11 for the rapper at the Staples Center in the Southern California city.

The rapper was honored with many tributes from performers during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.