Justin Bieber Fans Can't Believe His New Long Hair
Justin Bieber is no stranger to changing up his hairstyle, but his most recent 'do is causing a stir among his fans on social media. After sporting a buzz cut not that long ago, and at once even donning a hairstyle reminiscent of Kate Gosselin's back in 2015, Bieber is sporting an all-new look that some say is reminiscent of his younger years.
Although the new ‘do has been shown off to a slight degree on his Instagram account, it had mostly remained hidden beneath a hat, though that all changed earlier this month when the singer appeared in Drake's music video for his hit single "Popstar." Bieber, lip-syncing the lyrics and rapping his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s name, sported a hairstyle that, in a way, resembled a bowl cut. His hair, however, is now longer than fans have seen in a while, with soft, sandy blonde curls framing his face.
The new 'do has sent fans into a frenzy, many loving the new look, which was made possible thanks to Mane Addict stylists Britt Sully and Cash Lawless. Although resembling a longer bowl cut, many can't help but notice how the style also resembles his younger self, sans the side swept hair. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Bieber's new style.
Justin Bieber Justin Bieber— sasha | BIEBER THREE DAYS ☁️💙 (@flatlineuhl) September 8, 2020
2010 2020 pic.twitter.com/R8Mj14dSYx
Justin Bieber looking real good and healthy + that hair style throwback in Drake’s POPSTAR music video 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/2xDoziZxX0— M A G D A (@magdarauhl) September 4, 2020
justin bieber doing the hair flip in 2020. THAT'S THE TWEET pic.twitter.com/fOBNVNytYh— mili | holy -3 (@flatlinejailey) August 28, 2020
okay can we talk about justin bieber’s hair at the moment pic.twitter.com/O3ZhYr52gO— kween 𝘣𝘢𝘺 loves kim (@bizzlebaddi) August 21, 2020
Justin bieber Justin bieber— Indah (@ferarribieber) September 9, 2020
2009 2020 pic.twitter.com/3fiHtcBJd8
@justinbieber don’t you dare cut that hair sir pic.twitter.com/ZPYOiE4Wke— kate the mermaid ☁️ (@divergentbieber) September 9, 2020
Where do you stand?— Esquire UK (@EsquireUK) September 15, 2020
It looks good on him. Wish more guys would wear shaggy hair— Jessica Mezo (@jessica_mezo) September 15, 2020
the long hair is awakening my bieber fever from 10 years ago https://t.co/LFJLY6OPBV— ☾ (@thatfishalex) September 15, 2020
This is so humiliating Justin Bieber’s long hair got me acting a fool— m (@miranduhhdz) September 15, 2020
and when i get back into my justin bieber phase just because his long hair is back then what?— Heidy Elizabeth🌈👽 (@cxndy_hearts) September 15, 2020
Bieber just has the keep the long hair . That’s the secret 😍— Edamamí 💜💛🐍 (@Ayyeemoneyg) September 14, 2020
justin bieber having long hair again really just made 2020 ten times better.— 🖤shauna🖤 (@shauna_hilton) September 7, 2020