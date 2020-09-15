Justin Bieber Fans Can't Believe His New Long Hair

Justin Bieber is no stranger to changing up his hairstyle, but his most recent 'do is causing a stir among his fans on social media. After sporting a buzz cut not that long ago, and at once even donning a hairstyle reminiscent of Kate Gosselin's back in 2015, Bieber is sporting an all-new look that some say is reminiscent of his younger years.

Although the new ‘do has been shown off to a slight degree on his Instagram account, it had mostly remained hidden beneath a hat, though that all changed earlier this month when the singer appeared in Drake's music video for his hit single "Popstar." Bieber, lip-syncing the lyrics and rapping his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s name, sported a hairstyle that, in a way, resembled a bowl cut. His hair, however, is now longer than fans have seen in a while, with soft, sandy blonde curls framing his face.

The new 'do has sent fans into a frenzy, many loving the new look, which was made possible thanks to Mane Addict stylists Britt Sully and Cash Lawless. Although resembling a longer bowl cut, many can't help but notice how the style also resembles his younger self, sans the side swept hair. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Bieber's new style.