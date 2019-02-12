Jussie Smollett Phone Records ‘Insufficient’ for Police

Jussie Smollett submitted phone records to police for their investigation into his apparent hate crime assault, but they have rejected those records as “insufficient” evidence.

According to TMZ, Smollett offered up PDF copies of his phone records — which were also said to be heavily redacted — but the Chicago, Illinois Police Depatrment was forced to reject them due to PDFs are not a valid form of submission for evidence due to their ability to be manipulated.

He will have to resubmit the original records by way of physical phone bill or a download of his actual phone contents.

The outlet goes on to note that Smollett claimed he was on the phone with his manager at the time of the attack, but that security footage outside the building where he claims the attack took place contains a one-minute gap where the actor is not visible.

At this time, no footage of the attack appears to exist, but police have said that Smollett has been very cooperative and that they are treating the situation as a hate crime.

The Empire star recently opened up about the attack in a statement to Essence, wherein he explained how he is doing in the days since.

“Let me start by saying that I’m OK,” Smollett’s statement began. “My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.”

He then went on to speak about rumors that he had changed his story following the attack, and that there were inconsistencies in his recollection of it.

“I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served,” the actor stated

“As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process,” he went on to say. “Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”

Finally, Smollett concluded his statement by signing it, “With Love, respect & honor… Jussie.”

At this time, police have determined there may be persons of interest in the investigation, but have not revealed suspects.