Julie Chen Exits ‘The Talk’

Julie Chen will reportedly be leaving her post at The Talk, TMZ reports. A source with knowledge of the development says Tuesday’s episode will include a video of Chen saying she’ll be leaving the show immediately.

Chen has not appeared along her co-hosts since last week, when she left to spend time with family following the resignation of her husband, CBS CEO Les Moonves, after misconduct reports.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that Chen “is definitely leaving The Talk and will 100 percent stay with Les.”

It’s unclear who will replace Chen on The Talk.

Chen has been an anchor on the CBS talk show for 9 seasons since its 2009 inception, along with original co-hosts Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne. Neither Gilbert, Osbourne or their other cast mates, Sheryl Underwood and Eve, have made a statement about Chen’s reported exit.

Although Chen has not appeared on The Talk since Moonves’ resignation, she has since appeared as host of Big Brother and reportedly plans to stay on there, at least until the end of the show’s current 20th season. The Wall Street Journal reports that no determination has been made about her future as the reality competition’s host, although someone close to Chen said that she expects to remain host of Big Brother for “years to come.” She has hosted the show, which awards half a million dollars to its winner every summer, since its inception.

Chen has also thrown around the idea of hosting a Big Brother spinoff called Jury House, which would follow eliminated Big Brother contestants as they live in the jury house while they wait to vote for an eventual housemate as the winner.

She said the spinoff was “too costly” for the network, although Big Brother “superfans” would undoubtedly follow the new show.

“I’ve often suggested and wondered what it would be like to run a secondary show running parallel to the remaining weeks of Big Brother or on CBS All Access showing the Jury House,” she told Entertainment Weekly in August. “I think it was too costly? But yes, it would be fun to watch.”

She added, optimistically, “Hey, maybe one day. We had talked about Celebrity Big Brother since 2001 and it only took us 17 years, but we did it! Expect the unexpected.”

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET.