Julie Bowen Reveals How She Helped 'Modern Family' Co-Star Sarah Hyland Amid Former Abusive Relationship

Julie Bowen took her role as on-screen mother to her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland just as seriously off-screen. Years ago, Hyland was involved in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship that required police and legal intervention. Bowen was there to help Hyland leave the relationship for good in 2014, including testifying when needed to corroborate Hyland's claims. Bowen bore witness to some of the abuse and its effects.

"I was a responsible adult that happened to be around at the right time," Bowen said on the June 3 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. "I mean, I'm sure another responsible adult would have done the exact same thing. I just love her."

Bowen starred as Claire Dunphy on the ABC sitcom for 11 seasons, with Hyland playing her eldest daughter, Haley. She said all the kids, now mostly adults, she took a maternal role to. "I look at them all like my kids," she continued. "I love them."

Hyland was awarded a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Prokop, in 2014, after alleging Prokop physically and verbally abused her during their relationship. She reported him coking her during a March 2014 incident and that he threatened her after they split. He threatened to burn her house down and harm her dog, and continued calling and sending harassing texts. He even threatened suicide. Hyland called Bowen to come over to her house after Prokop's outburst, with Bowen advising her to leave for her safety.

Prokop was recently arrested in Texas. He was charged with domestic violence after reportedly threatening to smash his girlfriend's skull.