Julianne Hough Reunites With Ex-Husband at Brother Derek Hough's Wedding

Julianne Hough recently reunited with her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, at a surprising place. The Dancing With The Stars pro and her former spouse were both part of her brother Derek Hough's wedding with Hayley Erbert. Julianne served as a bridesmaid while Laich was a groomsman. The two are even seen in wedding party photos that were published by PEOPLE. Click here to see all the images.

Hough and Laich first began dating back in 2014, eventually saying their I Do's in 2017. Three years later, in 2020, rumors began to swirl that they had split, as they were reported to be quarantining separately during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic. After an attempt at reconciling, Hough filed for divorce on November 2, 2020. The divorce was finalized on February 22, 2022. While Hough has not been romantically linked to anyone over the past few years, Laitch has since gone on to be in a relationship with professional CrossFitter and two time Crossfit Games champion, Katrín Davíðsdóttir.

It's understandable that Hough may not have romance on her mind right now, as she's been very busy getting ready to serve as the new co-host of DWTS. Earlier this year, it was announced that Tyra Bank had exited DWTS and that Hough will be taking her place as host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who is returning as co-host of Season 32. "It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough told Variety of rejoining the show, this time as a host. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann [Inaba], Bruno [Tonioli], Derek [Hough], the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," she added. "The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season." Fans can catch Hough back on the dancefloor when Dancing With The Stars premieres later this year on ABC and Disney+.