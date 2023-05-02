'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Moving Back to ABC

In a very surprising movie, it's been announced that Dancing With The Stars will be heading back to ABC. The show had aired on the network since 2005, but was exclusively moved to Disney+ for Season 31 in 2022. Now, Vulture reports that the hit competition series will once again call ABC its home. At this time, neither ABC not Disney appear to have commented on the new report.

The news comes weeks after it was announced that host Tyra Bank has exited DWTS. It was later revealed that former Dancing With The Stars dance pro — and two-time series champ — Julianne Hough will be the new host. She joins Alfonso Ribeiro, who is returning as co-host of Season 32.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough previously told Variety of rejoining the show, this time as a host. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann [Inaba], Bruno [Tonioli], Derek [Hough], the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," she added. "The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season."

This story is developing...