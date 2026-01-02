Julianne Hough Reacts to Co-Host’s Big ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Fail

Julianne Hough is laughing off Rob Gronkowski’s big fall after the former NFL player took a tumble while co-hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve by her side.

Gronkowski, 36, slipped and fell during a performance with Hough, 37, and other featured dancers to Tate McCrae’s “Sports car,” but he nailed the landing as he struck a pose.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hough later posted the moment on her TikTok account, captioning it, “@gronk tackled the stage and his @Dancing with the Stars #DWTS audition! (He’s okay!) #rockineve.”

The Dancing With the Stars co-host’s followers were quick to hype up Gronkowski in the comments, with one person writing, “Please we need gronk on dwts!” Another commented, “He’s def going to be on the next season,” as others started pairing him up with DWTS pros like Emma Slater and Jenna Johnson.

The NFL player did share a video on TikTok of himself hitting some dance moves before he hit the stage on New Year’s Eve, writing in the caption, “I thought there was no chance these moves would work #dancingtrend @New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

Commenters took the opportunity to joke about Gronkowski’s moves even then, with one person writing, “That looked like Elaine’s dancing on a Seinfeld episode.” Another added, “It’s like we watched all your TD celebrations collaborated together. Good thing your [sic] a damn good athlete,” as a third suggested, “you should join [Dancing With the Stars].”

Wednesday marked Hough’s debut on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, as she and Gronkowski co-hosted the live show from Las Vegas. Ryan Seacrest hosted the broadcast from New York City’s Times Square for the 21st time alongside his returning co-host Rita Ora, while Chance the Rapper co-hosted the celebration in Chicago.

Other stars who performed during the New Year’s Eve show included Diana Ross, Chappell Roan, Zara Larsson, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Leon Thomas, Madison Beer, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, AJR, Pitbull, and Post Malone.