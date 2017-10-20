Julianne Hough’s New Husband Sends a Sweet Message While Signing With Los Angeles Kings

Even while signing his NHL contract, new L.A. Kings team member Brooks Laich‘s mind is on his new bride, Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough.

Laich, who wed Hough in an intimate July ceremony, posted a picture of him beaming while signing an official contract to play for the L.A. hockey team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Julianne Hough Gets Candid About ‘Real Life’ With Husband Brooks Laich

“Don’t ever give up on your dreams. Ever. Resiliency rules the world! So grateful for the [L.A. Kings] and the opportunity they have given me to continue playing the game I love!” the 34-year-old athlete captioned a photo.

The former Dancing With the Star pro also got a shout out for her love and support.

“Special thank you to my wife, my family, my friends and everyone that has helped me get here today, much love to you all! Now let’s go win some hockey games!” he wrote alongside the hashtags, “go kings go” and “LA Kings.”

The Grease Live! actress seems similarly besotted with her spouse, posting an encouraging Instagram on his first day of camp with the Kings.

“I’ve never met anyone more in love with the sport,” she captioned a black and white picture of Laich. “His dedication and respect for Hockey is unlike anything I’ve seen. Not only is he incredibly gifted, but he works harder than anyone and always after perfecting his craft. Not to mention he’s one of the best ‘hype men’ out there. … he’s one of the best there is. On and off the ice! I’m so proud and excited for you sweetheart! Go get’em baby!!!!”

Hough concluded her message with the hashtag, “biggest fan ever.”