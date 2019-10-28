Julia Rose Breaks Silence after Flashing at Game 5 of World Series

Julia Rose, the woman who flashed Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night has broken her silence after being banned by Major League Baseball. On Twitter, Rose responded to a tweet by Big Cat of Barstool Sports, who was upset that he missed the flashing by Rose.

“S—, I missed the t—s? What the hell.” Big Cat tweeted.

“I can do it again,” Rose responded.

It will be hard for Rose to do it at a baseball game since she can no longer attend an MLB event until further notice. Not only did Rose flash at the game which was shown on live TV, here friend, Lauren Summer also was banned from MLB games for flashing.

“During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business,” a letter read that was sent to Rose and Summer which Rose shared on Twitter.

It was reported that Rose and Summer flashed to raise awareness for breast cancer. It was also reported that they did it to distract Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole. Rose did say they were raising awareness for breast cancer, but most fans did not buy it. As for Cole, the flashing did not distract him as he was able to lead the Astros to a 7-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. In the win, Cole allowed just one run through seven innings while striking out nine batters.

“I thought his execution was better, and I think when he dotted his pitches it was great,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said after the game. “When he missed, he was barely missing in the right areas. And I think his rhythm, his timing, his use of his pitches got better and better as the game went on.”

“He was unbelievable,” Houston outfielder George Springer said. “He brings intensity, a tenacity … I don’t really know how to describe it. He showed up today and it was business from the time he got here until the time he came out of the game. He was lights-out. He threw all of his stuff for strikes and it was special to watch.”

Rose is the founder of Shagmag, a digital magazine that generates $125,000 in monthly subscriptions according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network.