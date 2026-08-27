Julia Roberts Speaks out on Dolly Parton’s Death, Says ‘The Sun Has Dimmed’

Add actress Julia Roberts to the list of celebrities who are paying public tribute to music legend Dolly Parton following her Tuesday passing at age 80.

Roberts, who co-starred with Parton, Sally Field and Daryl Hannah in the 1989 rom-com Steel Magnolias, told the New York Post’s Page Six of Parton, “Dolly was a magical and joyous human. I hold knowing her as a treasure in my life. The sun has dimmed today.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hannah joined Roberts in releasing a statement to Page Six, writing in part: “It’s not unusual to speak in euphemisms about those who’ve passed – but with Dolly they are all truisms.

“Without exaggeration, Dolly Parton was one of the sharpest, funniest, and warmest people I’ve ever met.

“ … I’m sure we will all continue to discover more about her humble, important, and generous altruistic charity work which, she would barely ever mention,” Hannah continued. “Yet, Dolly had a talent for always finding something complimentary to say about everyone, even those for whom it might be challenging.”

Parton passed earlier this week after a brief battle with cancer, though the specific type of cancer was not revealed. She had been admitted to Nashville’s Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center on Friday.

Roberts and Hannah’s tributes to Parton followed countless other mainstream actors, actresses, musicians and others who publicly paid tribute to the “Jolene” singer. Goddaughter Miley Cyrus mourned in part by promising to “always love her and want to make her proud.”

Taylor Swift told USA TODAY via a statement: “A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.”

The list of lives Parton positively affected is endless and tributes should continue to pour in before and after she’s laid to rest.

Parton’s family announced that they’ll hold a small, private funeral for the legendary musician and actress before she is buried at the mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville.