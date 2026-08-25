Dolly Parton Was Admitted to Hospital Days Before Her Death

Dolly Parton was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on Friday, Aug. 21, just days before the country music legend died at 80.

TMZ reported that Parton was admitted early Friday morning with kidney and autoimmune issues. PEOPLE confirmed that she was hospitalized that day. The reason for her hospitalization has not been independently detailed, and her cause of death has not been released.

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Parton died Tuesday, Aug. 25, four days after she was admitted to the Nashville hospital. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced her death in an Instagram video.

“My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” Seaver said.

Seaver, who served as Parton’s head of security for more than two decades, said the singer had asked him years ago to make the announcement when the time came.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” he said.

He continued, “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.”

Parton had acknowledged her health struggles publicly on the same day she was hospitalized. In an interview with PEOPLE, she said she had been dealing with health problems that she had neglected while caring for her husband, Carl Dean, who died in 2025.

“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” Parton said. “You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this.”

The singer also reflected on her determination to continue working despite her health.

“Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’!” Parton said. “You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

In his announcement, Seaver said Parton was “in the arms of Jesus,” adding that he believed she had been reunited with Dean, her parents and others who had died before her.

Parton leaves behind a six-decade career that made her one of country music’s most celebrated performers, songwriters and entertainers.