Julia Louis-Dreyfus Looks Happy and Healthy on Hawaii Vacation After Cancer Treatment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted photos from her family vacation in Hawaii over the weekend, looking totally happy after her cancer treatments.

Fans were overjoyed to see Dreyfus looking so relaxed and happy with her husband on the island getaway. She tagged all her posts with “Lanai,” a popular island in the Hawaiian chain for vacationers. On Thursday, Dreyfus marked the beginning of her vacation with a selfie.

“Hiding in the bushes outside the Blue Ginger Cafe,” she wrote. She wore an ear-to-ear smile in the picture, and fans filled the comments with well-wishes. It was fitting to see Dreyfus in the lush, green environment after her illness over the past few months.

“Enjoy. Please load up on vitamin D,” advised one follower. “Love you & praying for you.. a fan 4 life.”

The next day, Dreyfus posted a Boomerang video of herself dancing on the beach. She was right at the water’s edge, with waves lapping at her feet. The star wore a baseball cap, sunglasses and a linen tunic over her bathing suit.

“Aloha baby!” she wrote. This time, fans had even more praise for her positivity.

“Dance off pants off, f— yeah!” one commenter wrote. “Cancer sucks, so grateful for all you do and who you are Julia!”

Finally, on Sunday, Dreyfus posted a photo of herself floating in the water with her husband, Brad Hall. He wore a t-shirt and a baseball cap while Dreyfus looked perfectly comfortable in a bikini. Both were grinning at the camera, though Dreyfus’ caption suggested there might be more going on in the frame than meets the eye.

“I had to crop this photo. You’re welcome,” she wrote.

There’s no word on how long the actress is staying in Hawaii. Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in September just a few days after winning yet another Emmy for her starring role on HBO‘s Veep. At the time, she was completely open about her health on social media.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she tweeted. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Dreyfus finished chemotherapy in January, and underwent surgery in February. Based on the photos from her weekend away, she appears to be doing well.