‘Mad Max’ and ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Legend Dead at 75: Wife of Richard Norton Confirms His Passing

Richard Norton, a longtime figure in the movie and TV worlds, has died, according to his wife. Norton is best known for playing Prime Imperator in the Mad Max franchise and for working on Chuck Norris’ TV show Walker, Texas Ranger.

Norton’s wife, Joy, confirmed his death on Instagram in a tearful tribute on Instagram. She did not disclose his cause of death.

“I am numb and devastated,” she wrote.” I have no words I have lost my everything.

I know there is, and will be lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being. The love [heart emoji] of my life. I’m using this time to come to terms with my great loss.”

Norton, a martial arts expert, played baddie Prime Imperator in both Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. On Walker, Texas Ranger, he popped up in a variety of small roles while also serving as the series’ fight coordinator. Norton’s other credits include Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Licence to Kill, Gymkata, The Octagon, Road House 2 and the 1993 live-action adaptation of City Hunter.

The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn reacted to Norton’s death on X, writing: “Richard Norton was a wonderfully talented stunt performer, stunt coordinator, and actor. He was also a friend. I met Richard as the fight choreographer on The Suicide Squad; he choreographed the Harley escape scene, Peacemaker vs Rick Flag Jr. and more. He was a tough but sweet Australian dude with a hearty laugh and a million stories about his years making movies.

“I’d constantly grill him for tales about working on the 90’s Hong Kong movies we both loved so much, and he was always happy to oblige. Richard seemed twenty years younger than he was so I was particularly surprised to wake up this morning to hear of his passing.

“My love goes out to his entire family, all his friends and coworkers who adored him, and especially his wife Judy, who he always spoke of with even more gusto than when discussing exchanging onscreen blows with Jackie Chan. The film world will be a less vibrant place without him. Rest in Peace, friend.”